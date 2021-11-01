Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process.

According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury.

Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU, reportedly suffered a torn ACL injury during Sunday night’s win at Minnesota.

This is a tough blow to a Cowboys defense that has played extremely good football this season. Cox has also been a key contributor on special teams.

“Cowboys LB Jabril Cox will miss remainder of 2021 season with a right ACL tear he suffered Sunday vs. Vikings, source said. MRI today confirmed team’s initial diagnosis. Cox, a rookie fourth-round pick from LSU, has been a core contributor on special teams,” Gehlken reported on Monday.

The Cowboys improved to 6-1 on the season with Sunday night’s win over the Vikings. Dallas was led by quarterback Cooper Rush, who played in place of an injured Dak Prescott.

Mike McCarthy’s team is set to play the Denver Broncos at home on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys make a move before Tuesday’s trade deadline.