Cowboys Player Involved In Car Accident Has Message For Fans

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Sam Williams #54 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that a Dallas Cowboys player was involved in a car accident.

Rookie defensive end Sam Williams and another driver were transported to the hospital following their accident today. Neither driver suffered serious injuries in the accident.

"Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams was transported to a local hospital today for precautionary reasons after he was involved in a vehicle collision around 2:15 p.m. in Plano, a police spokesperson said. He collided with a vehicle attempting to turn in front of him," Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken said.

Williams took to Twitter on Thursday night with a message for fans.

"I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved," Williams said on Twitter.

It's great to hear Williams is doing well following the accident.

It remains to be seen if he'll suit up in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday afternoon.