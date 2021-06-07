Dallas Cowboys Star Has Warning For Rest Of The NFL

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense should be incredibly fun to watch in 2021.

Dallas is getting back its star quarterback, Dak Prescott, who is close to fully recovered from his 2020 season-ending leg injury. The Cowboys are hoping for a bounceback year from Ezekiel Elliott and elite production from a top-tier wide receivers unit.

One of the Cowboys’ wide receivers, Michael Gallup, has what is essentially a warning for the rest of the league: Good luck stopping us.

“I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Gallup said on NFL Network. “We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We’re already running out the gate right now, it’s just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don’t see anybody stopping us.”

Gallup is entering the final year of his contract. He’s made it clear that he would like to remain with the Cowboys.

“Obviously I’d love to stay here. It’s up in the air, but I want to stay,” Gallup said.

Gallup and the Cowboys are set to open the season on a big stage.

Dallas and Tampa Bay will kick off the 2021 NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 9.