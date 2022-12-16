Dallas Cowboys Tight End Won't Play This Weekend

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for an easy victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to set up their big showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. But they'll have to go into this Sunday's game without one of their star tight ends.

According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie tight end Jake Ferguson has been ruled out with a concussion. Ferguson was limited to just eight snaps in Sunday's win over the Houston Texans.

The former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin has been solid this season, recording 16 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns this season. He's played in all 13 games and started seven.

The news is slightly better for Dallas defensive end Dorance Armstrong. Their second-leading pass rusher is questionable with an ankle injury and it's believed that he will be fit to play on Sunday.

Fortunately for the Dallas Cowboys, they've shown to have more than enough solid receiving options this season. Starting tight end Dalton Schultz is third on the team with 430 receiving yards and is second in catches with 41.

CeeDee Lamb can go over 1,000 yards this weekend if he can just get 40 yards, while veteran Noah Brown can go over 500 yards for the first time in his career if he gets just 16.

Which Cowboys pass catcher will have the best performance on Sunday?