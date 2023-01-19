Dallas Cowboys Veteran Missed Practice On Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Cowboys were missing a key contributor for this Wednesday's practice session.

Cowboys offensive tackle Jason Peters was listed as a non-participant due to a hip injury. The former All-Pro left Monday night's game against the Buccaneers early.

While it's still early in the week, Peters will have to make significant progress if he's going to be ready for Sunday's game.

In the event that Peters can't suit up for the Cowboys, they'll need rookie Tyler Smith to start at left tackle. Connor McGovern would then slide in at left guard.

Veteran tackle Tyron Smith, meanwhile, is on track to stay at right tackle.

Peters isn't the only member of the Cowboys who's dealing with an injury this week. Jayron Kearse is currently nursing a knee sprain. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, meanwhile, has a foot injury.

The Cowboys will update their injury report on Thursday. We'll find out then if Peters' status improves.