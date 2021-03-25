Longtime Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford, 31, has reportedly retired from the NFL after eight season in the league. Head coach Mike McCarthy broke the news to reporters during a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Selected with a third-round, 81st overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Crawford played all eight seasons with the Cowboys.

#Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters today that #Cowboys DL Tyrone Crawford is retiring after eight seasons in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2021

After a slow start in his rookie season, Crawford emerged as a solid contributor on the Cowboys’ defensive line — notching 74 starts, 22 sacks and 177 tackles through his first six seasons.

His decline really started in 2019. After suffering a hip injury at the beginning of the season, Crawford was forced to undergo reparative surgery on the nagging issue after playing in just four games that season. Returning in 2020, the veteran defender never really got back on track — logging just two sacks and 14 tackles through 16 games.

Despite his lack of production over the past few years, losing Crawford to retirement certainly doesn’t help Dallas’ struggling pass rush. Through the 2020 regular season, the team ranked 20th in the league with just 31 total sacks and 1.9 sacks per game (tied with New York Jets).

Crawford ranked fifth in total tackles and sixth in sacks on the Dallas roster this past season.