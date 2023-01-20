Dallas Radio Host Apologizes For What He Said About Christian McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes the ball in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

A local Dallas radio host is in some hot water right now.

Bryan Broaddus, who covers the Dallas Cowboys and has his own show, made some comments earlier in the week about San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

He was discussing how McCaffrey has been quite the fit since he was traded to the 49ers last October and how he hasn't gotten hurt before he wished for him to get hurt.

“Hamstring would be good,” Broaddus said.

After this went viral on social media, Broaddus apologized via Twitter and said he meant no harm.

"I am sorry this even happened. Not my intent. My hope it’s a great game," Broaddus tweeted.

It's good that Broaddus apologized, but he still shouldn't have said it in the first place.

The Cowboys and 49ers will play on Sunday evening for a place in the NFC Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.