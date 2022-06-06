Dalton Schultz Not Attending OTAs: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his first half touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 while playing the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys won't have the services of one of their best offensive weapons for the rest of OTAs.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, tight end Dalton Schulz is frustrated by where contract talks are with the team. Due to that, he informed the team that he won't be participating in the rest of the practice sessions.

Schultz has already signed his franchise tender which means that he'll make at least $10.9 million this season, even if no deal gets done by Jul. 15.

Jul. 15 is the deadline for any player on the franchise tag to agree to an extension.

Schultz had a breakout campaign in 2021 after he finished with 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns off 78 receptions.

That comes after he finished the 2020 season with 615 yards and four touchdowns off 63 receptions.

We'll have to see if Schultz will show up to mandatory minicamp, which is set to start in about a week.