Dalton Schultz Reveals Clear Preference For His NFL Future

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz painted a clear picture about what he wants for his future.

Speaking with reporters this afternoon, Schultz made it clear his preference is to remain with the Cowboys. He admitted that he's frustrated with not having a new deal yet, but didn't want to talk about it further.

"This is where I want to be," Schultz said, via Cowboys reporter Michael Gehlken. "I’ve said that from the start, and I’ll keep it saying it. This is where I want to be."

Earlier this week, Stephen Jones opened up about contract talks with Schultz.

“I certainly understand where Dalton’s coming from. He represents everything we want in a Dallas Cowboy, on and off the field. . . . He’s an available player who plays at a high level."

“So it’s not that we didn’t want him on a long-term deal. It’s just about getting to the right answer on that, and I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton’s going to be a long-term Cowboy here. It just didn’t work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around.”

Will Schultz and the Cowboys agree to a new deal before the season starts?