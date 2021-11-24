Dalvin Cook Has A Strong Message Regarding Everson Griffen Situation

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook opened up a bit to reporters regarding Wednesday’s Everson Griffen situation, which involves what looks to be a mental health episode.

The Pro Bowl defensive end, who’s been very open about his struggles in that regard, posted a concerning video and text messages to social media on Wednesday. In the now deleted post, Griffen possess a gun and alleges that someone is trying to kill him.

At Minnesota’s midweek presser, Cook shared what Griffen means to him personally, calling the defensive end his “brother.”

"That's my brother. I just want him to be okay." – Dalvin Cook on Everson Griffen pic.twitter.com/zMOTC1L2DZ — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 24, 2021

“Since I got here,” Cook explained. “He was one of the older guys that took me under his wing. Just taught me, you know, ‘This is what you don’t do,’ ‘This is how you do it…’ Just how to be a pro.”

Cook finished, “That’s my brother. I just want him to be okay.”

Dalvin Cook was also mentioned in the since-deleted video that Griffen posted.

Per local police, via @LouRaguse, Everson Griffen has refused to come out of his home. Efforts to resolve the situation are ongoing. https://t.co/oID6zaZHTX — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 24, 2021

In 2018, Griffen left the Vikings for five games to deal with his mental health. As of right now, the Vikings defender is still holed up in his home according to local police.

The tenuous situation is scary for all involved. All we can do is hope for the safety and well-being of Everson Griffen and his family.