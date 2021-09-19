The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Dalvin Cook Suffers Injury On Sunday

Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook running with the football.DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball in the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 23, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook went down with an apparent injury during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, went down with an apparent injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The former Florida State star was down on the field in the middle of a pile. He had to be looked at by trainers and then made his way into the injury tent.

There have been several notable injuries on Sunday and Cook’s is unfortunately the latest. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he can return to the game soon.

Update: Cook has since returned to the action in a big way. The Vikings running back appears to be doing just fine now.

Cook now has 13 carries for 96 yards in the first half.

The Cardinals are leading the Vikings, 21-20, on Sunday afternoon.

 

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.