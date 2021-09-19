Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook went down with an apparent injury during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cook, a two-time Pro Bowler, went down with an apparent injury in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

The former Florida State star was down on the field in the middle of a pile. He had to be looked at by trainers and then made his way into the injury tent.

Dalvin Cook is currently in the injury tent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

There have been several notable injuries on Sunday and Cook’s is unfortunately the latest. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he can return to the game soon.

The injuries just keep piling up. Hope Dalvin Cook is okay. This sucks. pic.twitter.com/jlZxki5Wum — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 19, 2021

Update: Cook has since returned to the action in a big way. The Vikings running back appears to be doing just fine now.

Cook now has 13 carries for 96 yards in the first half.

Dalvin Cook is back. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 19, 2021

The Cardinals are leading the Vikings, 21-20, on Sunday afternoon.