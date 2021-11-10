Dalvin Cook Reveals His Game Status After Allegations

Despite recent allegations of domestic abuse, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook expects to play in this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

On Tuesday, a former girlfriend of Cook filed a civil lawsuit accusing the running back of “assault, battery and false imprisonment.” In response to this action, Cook and his legal team released a statement claiming that he was actually the victim of assault and extortion stemming from an incident at his home in November, 2020.

The woman, identified as U.S. Army Sergeant Gracelyn Trimble, accuses Cook of giving her “a concussion, leaving a scar on my face and taking me through hell,” per reports from the Star Tribune. In a statement released by Cook’s attorney, Dave Valentini, the accused party alleged that Trimble broke into the home with a stolen garage key, assaulted Cook and his guests and held them at gunpoint for several hours.

Cook told reporters this afternoon that he has not been in contact with the NFL yet, per league insider Tom Pelissero.

In a statement released by the team last night, the Vikings said they informed the NFL of situation as soon as they were contacted by Cook’s legal team.

The NFL released a statement of its own following the news, saying it would “continue to monitor” Cook’s situation, but that there’s currently “no change” to his status.

As of right now, Cook will join his team in a matchup against the Chargers on Sunday.