Damar Hamlin Shares New Message After Being Released From Hospital

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin touched down in Buffalo earlier today and was clearly in good spirits as he continues his road to recovery from last week's cardiac arrest.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Hamlin had a pair of messages. First he thanked everyone for honoring him during Sunday's NFL games and for all of the love and support he's received throughout his ordeal.

"Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart. Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!" Hamlin wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, Hamlin offered his thanks to the caregivers at UCMC. He offered thanks to the doctors and nurses he's met at Buffalo General hospital since returning as well.

"Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home!" he wrote.

Damar Hamlin will now have a front row seat as his Bills take on the Miami Dolphins this coming week in the AFC playoffs.

While he may have to watch the game from home or the hospital, he'll clearly be with the team in spirit.

One way or another, the Bills will be happy to know that he's out there watching them.