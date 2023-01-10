Damar Hamlin Shares Update For Fans From Buffalo Hospital

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin continues to update the football world on his status.

The Bills safety's most recent update comes from Buffalo General hospital.

"Not home quite just yet. Still doing & passing a bunch of test. Special thank-you to Buffalo General it’s been nothing but love since arrival! Keep me in y’all prayers please! #3strong," he wrote on Twitter.

Hamlin was transferred to Buffalo General on Tuesday morning, just over one week after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday night game in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old defender spent much of his time at Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

The team announced his transfer back to New York on Tuesday.

“Mr. Hamlin has been released and returned to Buffalo. I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care crew, including teammates who were with us on the field when Mr. Hamlin collapsed,” Dr. William Knight IV told CBS News on Tuesday.

Hamlin is now in stable condition as he undergoes further testing.