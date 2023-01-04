Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills reacts to a play against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night.

While the main focus is Damar and his health, another players was impacted by the play. Tee Higgins has received criticism for lowering his shoulder into Hamlin's chest.

ESPN's Bart Scott called Higgins out and suggested he might deserve punishment for the play. Well, Damar Hamlin's father had a message for those who are criticizing Higgins.

He wants that criticism to STOP.

"Damar’s father is among those calling for any criticisms of Bengals WR Tee Higgins (who was part of the play Damar was injured on) to STOP," Harvey said on Twitter.

It's ridiculous to criticize Higgins for attempted to pick up more yards on the play - which happens on nearly every play.