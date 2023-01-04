Damar Hamlin's High School Teammate Has Promising Update

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was resuscitated on the field and transported to a Level 1 Trauma center in Cincinnati. Doctors sedated the Bills defensive back and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night.

However, over the past 24 hours there have been signs of improvement. In fact, one of Hamlin's former teammates, Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas, drove to see him in the hospital.

According to Thomas, Hamlin is "doing good" and "building up strength so he can walk out of that room."

Thomas said he "100% believes" that Hamlin will pull through.

While this sounds like a very promising update, it might just be positive words from a friend.

The Bills issued a statement earlier this afternoon saying Hamlin "is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Buffalo did announce doctors have seen signs of improvement, though.