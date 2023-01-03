Damar Hamlin's Rep Gives Morning Update On His Condition

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Damar Hamlin continues to fight after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night.

The Buffalo Bills' safety collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center

It led to the game being postponed as there was no way both teams could play after witnessing that.

Hamlin's marketing representative, Jordon Mooney, has given an update on his condition, and it's a positive one.

“I can’t speak specifically on his medical condition, but I will say that he’s fighting. He’s a fighter,” Hamlin said on Good Morning America. “I felt like, in the moment, if there needed to be some clarity that he was awake at that time, but now he’s sedated. The family is in good spirits. We’re honestly just taking it minute by minute and hour by hour."

Our thoughts go out to Hamlin and everyone affected by this situation.