Damar Hamlin's Uncle Shares Details About His Condition

As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to fight for his life, the DB's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, has reportedly shared an update about the 24-year-old's status.

Per ESPN's Cole Harvey: "Glenn said [Hamlin] had to be resuscitated twice. Once on the field at Paycor Stadium [and] once after he arrived at the hospital." Adding, "There is a concern of lung damage."

Glenn also spoke with WIVB's Josh Reed, who relayed that after originally being on 100% oxygen, Hamlin is now down to 50%. Saying, "the family is hanging in there."

The update from Hamlin's uncle is vaguely positive, but the former sixth-round pick is still climbing the hill to recovery.

All that matters is that Hamlin is able to pull through and live out his life; whether that includes ever playing football again or not. He certainly has the support of everyone in the NFL fraternity, as well as millions across the country.

For now, let's cheer on the people at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in their battle to pull this young man out of this ordeal.