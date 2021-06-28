Report: 1 Team In Best Position For Damian Lillard Trade

If Damian Lillard ends up requesting a trade out of Portland, there appears to be one NBA franchise in best position to make a massive offer.

Earlier on Sunday, Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Lillard could be on the verge of requesting a trade out of Portland. Haynes has serious connections to the Blazers franchise and is close with Lillard, so his reporting should be taken extremely seriously.

“The backlash from Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search and his concerns over whether a championship contender can be built have become major factors that could force Damian Lillard to request out,” Haynes reports.

The usual suspects – Lakers, Knicks, etc. – are already being mentioned as potential destinations for Lillard. However, the New Orleans Pelicans might be the team in best position to make a move.

According to Shamit Dua, the Pelicans can legally trade up to nine first round picks. New Orleans is also armed with some young assets in Brandon Ingram, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes, among others.

Lillard could be the perfect running mate for Zion Williamson in New Orleans.

By my count the Pelicans can legally trade up to 9 first round picks at draft time without violating the Steipen rule. The picks would go to 2028. If the Pels want in on Dame – only OKC can top them IMO — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) June 28, 2021

NBA insider Sam Vecenie agreed that the Pelicans could be in the best position, though the Warriors could be in the mix, as well.

Think this is correct on a potential Lillard trade unless… 1. Portland REALLY values Wiseman.

2. Portland REALLY values the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (i.e. one of Suggs, Mobley or Green). https://t.co/Wzjc40H6Et — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 28, 2021

yeah totally agree. If it’s me, New Orleans is the team with most to offer that also will reasonably want to get involved in the mix. But sometimes different evaluators have different takes, and they’re the ones making the trade lol — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) June 28, 2021

Lillard has been with the Blazers his entire career. However, loyalty does not last forever in the NBA, so don’t be surprised if a move happens this summer.