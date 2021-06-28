The Spun

Report: 1 Team In Best Position For Damian Lillard Trade

Damian Lillard dribbling the basketball.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 24: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If Damian Lillard ends up requesting a trade out of Portland, there appears to be one NBA franchise in best position to make a massive offer.

Earlier on Sunday, Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Lillard could be on the verge of requesting a trade out of Portland. Haynes has serious connections to the Blazers franchise and is close with Lillard, so his reporting should be taken extremely seriously.

“The backlash from Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search and his concerns over whether a championship contender can be built have become major factors that could force Damian Lillard to request out,” Haynes reports.

The usual suspects – Lakers, Knicks, etc. – are already being mentioned as potential destinations for Lillard. However, the New Orleans Pelicans might be the team in best position to make a move.

According to Shamit Dua, the Pelicans can legally trade up to nine first round picks. New Orleans is also armed with some young assets in Brandon Ingram, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes, among others.

Lillard could be the perfect running mate for Zion Williamson in New Orleans.

NBA insider Sam Vecenie agreed that the Pelicans could be in the best position, though the Warriors could be in the mix, as well.

Lillard has been with the Blazers his entire career. However, loyalty does not last forever in the NBA, so don’t be surprised if a move happens this summer.


