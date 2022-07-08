Damian Lillard, Blazers Reportedly Close On Massive Contract Extension

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 16: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers fires up the crowd during the second half of Game Two of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2019 NBA Playoffs Moda Center on April 16, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The Blazers won 114-94. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard is one of the most loyal superstars in the NBA. And it appears he'll soon be rewarded for that loyalty.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Lillard is on the verge of penning a two-year max extension with the Portland Trail Blazers worth close to $122 million.

Lillard's most recent deal with the Blazers has him under contract for four years and $176.26 million. He still has two years remaining on that deal and a possible $48.8 million player option in 2024-25.

Lillard has been a member of the Trail Blazers organization since he was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Since then, he's long vocalized his commitment to bringing a championship to the city of Portland.

Averaged out with the final two years remaining on his current contract, this two-year extension would move Lillard's average annual earnings to more than $50 million per year — making him the highest-paid player in the NBA.

Lillard only played 29 games for the Blazers this past season as he dealt with nagging injury issues. With a new contract under his belt, the six-time All-Star will look to return to form in 2022-23.