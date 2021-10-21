Damian Lillard Had 1-Word Reaction To LeBron’s Debut

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James stepped out on the court to tipoff his 19th NBA season on Tuesday night. And wildly enough, it appears the 36-year-old veteran hasn’t missed a beat.

LeBron came out of the gate with a red-hot start, shooting 100 percent from the field on his first six attempts.

Though his Lakers ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors 121-114, the all-time-great hooper finished the game with a game-high 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists through 37 minutes of play.

During the season opener, plenty of people from around the basketball world noted LeBron’s stellar start to the 2021-22 season — including Portland Trail Blazers’ superstar point guard Damian Lillard.

LeBron didn’t just put up big numbers — he did it in an incredibly efficient fashion.

Following his 6/6 start to the game, the superstar forward finished the game shooting 13/23 from the field (56.5%) and 5-11 from behind the three-point line (45.5%). He led the way for the Lakers in each major statistical category: solo No. 1 in points (34), tied for assists with Rajon Rondo (5) and tied for rebounds with Anthony Davis (11).

Though James’ individual performance was unmatched, it couldn’t compete with the team effort put forth by the Warriors. The balanced Golden State squad boasted six double-digit scorers while the Lakers put fourth only two: LeBron with 34 and Davis with 33. Recent signing Russell Westbrook shot just 4-13 from the field for eight points.

If the Lakers want to remain in consideration as a title-contending squad, some supplementary producers will have to step up — especially if the team is hit with injuries to James and Davis like last year.