Damian Lillard Names NBA’s Most Unguardable Player

Currently ranked sixth in NBA scoring, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard knows a thing or two about making life tough on defenders. But, when it comes to being the most unguardable player in the league, he has another name in mind.

In a recent appearance with the Dan Patrick Show, Lillard explained why Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the hardest player to guard in the NBA — and when healthy, the best in the league.

“I think KD (Durant) healthy could very well be the best player in the NBA,” Lillard said. “I mean nobody can guard him. If he’s healthy, he’s shooting threes off the dribble, pulling up off the dribble, posting up. He can get to the rim. You can’t block his shot. The way he handles the ball and moves at that size, who are you going to put on him? When healthy, I think at this moment, he could very well be the best player in the league.”

Lillard isn’t the only NBA player to make this claim. Multiple stars, current and former, have dubbed the four-time league scoring champion as the toughest matchup in the game.

Standing nearly seven feet tall and possessing guard-like abilities, Durant is one of the most unique players the league has ever seen. With the skills and physical stature to score at every level, he’s a matchup nightmare every time he steps on the court.

In his first year back after missing all of last season with an Achilles injury, KD hasn’t missed a beat in his return. Leading the way for the offensively-stacked Brooklyn Nets, the superstar forward ranks No. 1 on the team in scoring with 28.3 points per game (Lillard: 28.4 ppg).

The Nets currently sit at No. 2 in the East with a 43-23 overall record while the Trail Blazers hold the No. 7 position in the West at 36-29.