Damian Lillard Names The NBA’s Greatest Shooter Ever

Who’s the greatest shooter in the history of the National Basketball Association? Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard gave his pick this week.

While Lillard might be able to make an argument for himself – the Blazers star is among the most-exciting shooters in recent NBA history, at least – he went with someone else.

According to Lillard, the greatest shooter in the history of the game is Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors star point guard is having an MVP-caliber season.

“I think Steph is the greatest shooter of all-time,” Lillard said on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this week.

Curry, 33, is having another ridiculous season. He’s averaging 31.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds a game, while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from behind the 3-point line.

We could be in line for an extremely intriguing play-in game, too.

The Warriors are currently the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, set to play the No. 7-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in round. The No. 7 seed plays the No. 8 seed, with the winner getting the lower seed. The loser then has to face the winner of the No. 9 seed vs. No. 10 seed game for the final playoff spot.