Damian Lillard Reacts To Latest Trail Blazers Coaching Rumors

Late last night, multiple inside reports broke that the Portland Trail Blazers are working to finalize a deal with Chauncey Billups as the team’s next head coach.

Ever since former head coach Terry Stotts was fired earlier this month, Billups has been a firm frontrunner to take over in Portland. When names started getting thrown out as potential replacements, Trail Blazers superstar point guard Damian Lillard was asked which options he preferred.

“I like J. Kidd and Chauncey,” Lillard said, via The Athletic.

With Jason Kidd recently hired as the Dallas Mavericks’ head coach and Billups reportedly accepting the offer in Portland, both of these coaches’ dark pasts are starting to resurface. Kidd plead guilty for spousal abuse back in the early 2000s and Billups received a troubling rape allegation back in 1997.

When the reports of Billups accepting the Blazers job started to develop, one fan took to Twitter to place the responsibility on Lillard.

The six-time All Star defended himself, claiming to not know about either of these coaches’ pasts.

“Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I “heard” and I named them. Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don’t support Those things … but if this the route y’all wana come at me… say less,” Lillard wrote.

Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I “heard” and I named them. Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was 7/8yrs old. I don’t support Those things … but if this the route y’all wana come at me… say less https://t.co/N1GPkX3Ohd — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 26, 2021

With Lillard and Stotts both debuting with the Blazers in 2012-13, next year will be the superstar PG’s first NBA season with a different head coach.