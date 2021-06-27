The Spun

Damian Lillard shoots a shot in the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game One of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Another day, another significant NBA trade rumor.

According to Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes, there are growing concerns in Portland that superstar point guard Damian Lillard could request a trade.

Lillard, 30, has been among the most-loyal players in the NBA since he entered the league. He’s been with the Blazers since 2012, getting drafted No. 6 overall out of Weber State.

However, the Blazers have yet to build a truly elite title contender around him. Portland has also undergone a head coaching search this offseason.

“The backlash from Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search and his concerns over whether a championship contender can be built have become major factors that could force Damian Lillard to request out,” Haynes reports.

Unsurprisingly, the NBA world is already speculating about potential trade destinations for Lillard.

Lillard would certainly command a massive haul if he’s traded from Portland. The All-NBA point guard signed a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension with the Blazers in 2019. Lillard has four years remaining on the contract, with the fourth year being a player option.

The Blazers are coming off another disappointing postseason exit, as Portland lost in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.


