Damian Lillard Shares Encouraging News Following His Surgery

On Wednesday, reports revealed that Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard was planning to undergo surgery on a nagging abdominal injury that’s been plaguing him all year. Now just one day later, that procedure has been successfully completed.

Earlier this morning, Lillard underwent a successful surgery with Dr. William C. Meyers in Philadelphia. According to reports from Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes, the All-Star point guard said he “feels good.”

Lillard is now expected to be re-evaluated in 5-6 weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard tells @YahooSports that he “feels good” after undergoing successful surgery on his abdomen this morning in Philadelphia – which was performed by Dr. William C. Meyers – and he is now expected to be re-evaluated in 5-6 weeks. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 13, 2022

Lillard has already missed 11 games this season with the same abdominal injury — including the Blazers’ last five contests.

That being said, this isn’t just a recent issue for the 10th-year veteran. Earlier this season, he described the abdominal injury as an issue he’s been battling for quite some time.

“It’s tight, irritated,” Lillard said, per Clutch Points. “It’s frustrating, but I’ve been playing with it for the last three-and-a-half, four seasons. It’s just frustrating. I’m ready to be playing in the prime of my career at 100 percent, and it’s frustrating to not be able to do that over the last three, four years.”

Through 29 games on the court this year, Lillard is putting up his lowest scoring numbers (24.0 ppg) since his third season in the league. He’s also shooting career lows in overall field goal percentage (40.2%) and three-point field goal percentage (32.4%).

Maybe this surgery can help him return to the best version of himself.