Report: Superstar NBA Point Guard Might Request Trade

Damian Lillard has been one of the most-loyal players in the NBA, but is that about to change?

According to a report from Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Portland Trail Blazers could be dealing with a trade request from their superstar point guard.

“The backlash from Portland Trail Blazers’ coaching search and his concerns over whether a championship contender can be built have become major factors that could force Damian Lillard to request out,” he reports.

The Blazers are reportedly set to hire former NBA star point guard Chauncey Billups, though it hasn’t been made official yet.

Yahoo! Sports had more:

Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media for a pending coaching hire he played no part in consummating, sources said.

Lillard, 30, has been with the Blazers since 2012. He was the No. 6 overall pick out of Weber State. Lillard has been one of the best point guards in the NBA, though the Blazers have yet to truly contend for a championship.

Perhaps Lillard will become the latest in a long line of NBA stars to request trades.

It’s shaping up to be another interesting offseason.