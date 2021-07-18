The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To Latest Damian Lillard Rumors

Damian Lillard working out for Team USA.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 06: Damian Lillard #6 of the 2021 USA Basketball Men's National Team practices at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV as the team gets ready for the Tokyo Olympics on July 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard has been the talk of the NBA world this weekend (outside of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, of course).

The reason: trade tumors.

A report from TrueHoop’s Henry Abbott revealed that Lillard is planning on requesting a trade out of Portland in the coming days. That report has since been denied by Lillard, though the trade rumors are not going away.

From TrueHoop:

If this is a surprise, you haven’t been paying attention. As an organization, the Blazers have been melting since their playoff exit. Coach Terry Stotts was cut loose. Sources say billionaire Jody Allen plans to sell the team. The Blazers are prominent in trade rumors.

A coaching search resulted in a debacle of a press conference. GM Neil Olshey may have cost himself his job by ramming through his preferred candidate evidently without taking past rape accusations seriously. Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Conrad Wilson and Tony Schick found the Blazers had skipped several steps.

Lillard, meanwhile, says this is not true. However, he did not fully commit to returning to Portland, either (perhaps an indication of what could be coming later).

“Right now I’m not sure what I’m going to do. What I can say is my intentions and my heart has always been set on being in a Trail Blazers uniform for my entire career,” Lillard said on Friday. “But I think over time, you want to win it all. And I want to win it all in a Trail Blazers uniform. But we all have to be making strides toward that.”

The trade rumors are not going away, though. In fact, several teams have already been mentioned as possible destinations for Lillard.

The Warriors are probably the craziest possible destination, as Golden State already has Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. But Golden State is armed with former top NBA Draft pick James Wiseman and another high selection this year.

Golden State has reportedly discussed the potential trade “internally.”

Where do you ultimately see Lillard playing this season?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.