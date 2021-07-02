U.S. track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson has accepted a one month ban from the sport after testing positive for marijuana use. The ban began on June 28, disqualifying her Olympic Trials performance and putting her Tokyo Olympic future in jeopardy.

Recreational marijuana use is currently legal in around half of U.S. states, including Oregon where Richardson tested positive.

The 21-year-old sprinter appeared in an exclusive interview with the Today Show to discuss her ban. She took full responsibility for her mistake, but also explained she was going through a serious rough patch.

Just two days before her qualifying race, Richardson learned that her biological mother had passed away.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said. “I know what I did and what I’m not supposed to do. I know what I’m not allowed to do and I still made that decision. Not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case but being in that position of my life and finding out something like that – something that I would say has impacted my life positively and negatively in my life when it comes to dealing with the relationship with my mother – that definitely was a heavy topic on me.

“To have to go out into the world and put on a face — who am I to tell you how to cope?”

“It put me in a state of emotional panic,” she added. “Knowing I still have to go out and put on a performance for my dream… From there I was just blinded by emotion. Blinded by sadness.”

Because of this simple broken rule, Richardson could be denied of her Olympic dream.

Athletes and fans everywhere rushed to the runner’s defense, including NBA superstar Damian Lillard.

“This that bullshit,” Lillard said in response to the news.

Lillard has played in Portland since 2012 — recreational marijuana usage was legalized in Oregon back in 2016. While marijuana is still on the list of banned substances for the NBA, the league has agreed to not test it’s players for usage of the drug.

With her one-month ban, Richardson will be unable to participate in any individual Olympic events. However, there is a chance she could return for the 4×100-meter relay. The United States Anti-Doping agency would have to give her the minimum one-month ban and USA Track and Field would have to select her for the event — but there’s still a chance.

Richardson had a telling message for the higher-ups making these decisions:

“Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.”