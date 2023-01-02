Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Game

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

One of the bigger Week 18 matchups features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions.

There are playoff implications on the line for both teams, with the Packers needing just a win to clinch a spot, while the Lions need to win, plus have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.

Coming into today, a start time for the game had not been revealed yet and Lions head coach Dan Campbell couldn't care less about it.

"Listen, I don't care. I just want to play," Campbell said.

The Lions are looking to secure their first playoff berth since 2016 when they lost in the wild-card round to the Seattle Seahawks.

It would cap off one heck of a turnaround after they only won three games under Campbell last season.

This quote ended up coming out at almost the perfect time because Lions-Packers has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by NBC.