Dan Campbell Names 1 Thing Lions Are Lacking On Defense

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sideline during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions are on pace to have the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense but its No. 32 scoring defense this season, and while one win can be attributed to the former, their three losses are due to the latter.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the Lions' obvious struggles on defense. The main reason he gave was a lack of confidence.

"Well, I know this, we lack confidence. That's very clear to see, that's one element to it," Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. "We lack a lot of confidence, and so certainly to do that you have to have production in games and have success and stop your opponents, get some stops, things of that nature.

"So we're lacking some confidence in areas, and then there again we're still making errors that falls into our boat as coaches. That's on us."

Unfortunately for Dan Campbell, defense has been his team's biggest problem since he took over last season - and even before.

Prior to his arrival, the Lions' defense ranked dead last in both points and yards allowed. They only narrowly avoided doing so again last year because the New York Jets had the worst defense in football.

But right now the Lions have the worst defense in the NFL and it isn't particularly close. They've given up 141 points through four games (over 35 points per game), while the next closest team - the Seattle Seahawks - have given up just 115.

Can Dan Campbell turn the defense around this season?