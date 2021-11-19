Dan Campbell Offers New Update On QB Jared Goff

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has updated the status on starting quarterback Jared Goff and it appears he may be out on Sunday.

Campbell confirmed that while Goff is going to throw (and likely practice on Friday), the team is preparing to start backup Tim Boyle.

Goff has been battling an oblique injury this season which could force him to miss his first start of the season.

He has struggled mightily since being traded to Detroit and has just 2,108 yards through the air with eight touchdowns to six interceptions.

Goff couldn’t do much of anything against the Steeler defense last Sunday and finished with only 114 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

His best game of the season came back in Week One against the San Francisco 49ers. Even in a loss, Goff threw for 338 yards with three touchdowns and only one interception.

Detroit will be looking to secure its first win of the season against Cleveland and it’ll also have to deal with the pending return of running back Nick Chubb.

He was activated off the COVID-19 list on Friday morning and looks to be a full go against a Lions defense that has struggled mightily this season.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.