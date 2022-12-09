Dan Campbell Reacts To Being Favored Over Vikings

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have struggled a lot over the past few years and games where they've been favored have been few and far between this year. So it was as surprising to Lions head coach Dan Campbell as anyone else that they're favored over the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Campbell was almost at a loss for words when informed that his 5-7 team was the betting favorite. But he pointed out that it doesn't matter much to him or the team since none of them can bet on the games.

"We can't bet. You know, that's illegal. I'll get banned for life from this league. So it has no bearing on us," Campbell said. "I'm shocked by that, but all those things really don't matter."

The Lions are favored by just two points against the Vikings on Sunday. But given their recent form, it makes sense.

The Detroit Lions have won four of their last five games and scored at least 25 points in each of their last four games.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have won nine of their last 10 games but all of those wins have come by one score. They've needed some sort of strong fourth quarter in just about every game for the past month.

That isn't to say that the Lions have this game in the bag. But bettors feel a potential upset brewing.

We'll find out if they were right in two days.