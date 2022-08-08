Dan Campbell Reacts To Lions' Surprise Retirements

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell knows that his team has had a lot of young players retire recently.

Cornerback Jermaine Waller, nose tackle John Penisini, and receiver Corey Sutton have all retired from the NFL this year, but Campbell firmly believes that their decisions weren't just about football.

"I know why you're asking it because it is the obvious, but everybody's different. Look, (the NFL's) not for everybody. Not everything is easy about it. And it's not just about football," Campbell said.

Sutton was the latest player to retire after he was put on the reserved/retired list last week. He's the third Lion to retire in the last two months.

Both Penisini (who skipped minicamp) and Waller retired in June.

Campbell does make a great point. Sometimes, players want to do other things in their life that don't involve football.

All Campbell can do now is focus on the players who are on the active roster.