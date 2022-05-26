Dan Campbell Reacts To What He's Seen From Aidan Hutchinson

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sideline during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions found a potential long-term building block when Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson fell into their laps with the No. 2 pick.

Head coach Dan Campbell hasn't seen too much of the rookie edge rusher just yet, but he's impressed thus far.

When speaking to reporters Thursday, via Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons, Campbell said Hutchinson has "been all business" early in OTAs.

“His approach is everything we thought it would be,” Campbell said. “He’s in the meeting rooms, he’s attentive, he’s wanting to learn, he’s taking it all in, he’s doing what’s asked of him. And then it’s trial by fire, like the rest of them.”

While the 6'7", 265-pound lineman is an imposing physical presence, Campbell said the 21-year-old "has a ton of room" to get even stronger.

“There’s still a ton of meat on the bone with him. That’s pretty exciting,” Campbell said. “So, you can never tell for sure, but I would say this — it’s one of the reasons why we wanted to pick this guy, is his DNA says he’s going to do everything that he can to be successful. And he’s got enough ability and enough strength, he certainly does, to go out there and help us and help us win some games."

He added that he doesn't know how soon Hutchinson will be ready, but the team won't rush him out until he proves he belongs.

Campbell also believes competing against Detroit offensive tackles Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell will be "huge" for accelerating Hutchinson's progression.

As Campbell reminded reporters, this is still just the first week of OTAs. Hutchinson has plenty of more time to prepare for his NFL debut, which will presumably occur when the Lions host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 11.