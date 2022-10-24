Dan Campbell Reveals Why Amon-Ra St. Brown Was Taken Out

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sideline during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amon-Ra St. Brown was originally ruled out of Sunday's action with a concussion. But today, Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that wasn't the case.

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus: "Dan Campbell says WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not suffer a concussion — but was removed from the game because under the new protocols a player is taken out if he shows signs of poor muscle control (stumbling/instability)."

Noting, "The same happened to Teddy Bridgewater recently."

“They look at the video, and so when the video, plus what they saw there, it’s automatically you’re out now,” Campbell explained.

The second-year coach added that St. Brown will remain in the league's concussion protocol and continue to be evaluated. But all indications are that the Lions' rising star will be ready to play next week.

In five games, St. Brown has recorded 28 catches for 275 yards and is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.