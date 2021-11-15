Dan Campbell Shares An Honest Admission On Jared Goff

It’s no secret that Lions quarterback Jared Goff has struggled since coming to the Motor City.

When head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Goff’s standing as the starter, he kept it real. Telling reporters that the offensive line isn’t helping their QB either.

Asked why Goff should remain the starter, Campbell said, "It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy right now. It’s hard to say that .. Every time we tried to throw it in dropback there about, our protection breaks down" — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 15, 2021

“It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy right now,” Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s hard to say that.”

Campbell continued, “Every time we tried to throw it in dropback there about, our protection breaks down.”

The now 0-8-1 Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime on Sunday. Jared Goff finished a mediocre 14-25 for 114 yards.

Detroit tried to address its protection problems by drafting Penei Sewell out of Oregon with the seventh overall pick.

The Lions are undefeated in November Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Tie pic.twitter.com/I2MUmEA0Jz — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 14, 2021

Sewell has shown promise in his first nine games, but the 21-year-old rookie is still developing into the top-flight blindside protector the Lions hope he can be.

If there’s any silver lining to Detroit’s performance on Sunday its the run game. D’Andre Swift has been a stud for the Lions and ran for 130 yards.

The team’s rushing offense also got a boost from fourth-year back Godwin Igwebuike and seventh round pick Jermar Jefferson. The two RB’s added a touchdown each.

Jared Goff showed with the Rams that he could be a capable QB with a clean pocket. It’s easy to forget the former No. 1 overall pick made two Pro Bowls with the Rams.