Dan Campbell Shares Optimistic Update On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared some encouraging news regarding his starting quarterback on Tuesday.

Per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Campbell says Jared Goff‘s oblique injury is improving enough that he could be the Lions’ Thanksgiving Day starter.

“#Lions coach Dan Campbell says Jared Goff (oblique) is doing better,” Pelissero reported. “It’s ‘leaning toward’ him starting Thursday against the #Bears.”

Campbell and the Lions are still searching for their first win of 2021. Detroit came close in back-to-back weeks, losing by a field goal to Cleveland on Sunday and tying Pittsburgh the week before.

For what it’s worth, the winless Lions play hard for Campbell. It never seems like the team gives up and they continue to fight week in and week out. They just can’t secure a W.

Backup QB Tim Boyle made his first career start for Detroit against the Browns in Week 11. The 27-year-old struggled mightily throwing for just 77 yards with two picks.

Goff hasn’t gone without his struggles this season either. In nine starts in the Motor City, the two-time Pro Bowler is completing 66 percent of his passes for 2,109 yards and eight touchdowns to six interceptions.

He’s also put the ball on the ground seven times.

Dan Campbell and the Lions will look to secure their first win against the struggling Bears in the Thanksgiving matinee.