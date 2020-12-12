Dan Le Batard Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Fans

Is Ohio State deserving of a College Football Playoff berth?

Buckeyes fans are obviously saying yes. Ohio State is 5-0 on the season and will improve to 6-0 on the year with a win in the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend.

ESPN host Dan Le Batard isn’t so sure.

The Highly Questionable host – who’s leaving ESPN at the beginning of 2021 – said that Ohio State is only being considered for the College Football Playoff because of preseason projections.

“I find it pretty amusing that we are in a position where we are basically going to put Ohio State —no matter how it is that we do this —in the Final Four because we simply thought before the season started, that they should be in the Final Four. Because all of us know, without any games played, they’re probably one of the best teams in the country,” said Le Batard this week.

Ohio State has played only five games, compared to most of the ACC and SEC teams that have played 10-plus contests.

“We basically don’t have to play these games. This is such a made-for-television sham, all of it. Get the money, no matter how you get it. Whether it’s through the Heisman Trophy or playing these games, it’s just all about ‘How do we get to the final finish line where the money is?’ It doesn’t matter if Ohio State plays a single game. We’re gonna put them in the Final Four because we’re gonna get that bank,” Le Batard added.

He’s not wrong about the money part, but it’s hard to argue against Ohio State being one of the country’s four best teams.