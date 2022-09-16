Dan Marino Admits He Considered Leaving Miami Dolphins

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Former quarterback Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino played his entire NFL career with the Miami Dolphins, retiring as the NFL's all-time leading passer and the greatest player in team history.

But did the idea of leaving the Dolphins ever cross his mind over his 17-year career? Apparently it did.

In an interview with Mackenzie Salmon of Sports Seriously, Marino admitted that the thought of leaving the Dolphins in the 1990s after Don Shula retired did cross his mind at one point. He said he even had offers to go elsewhere and strongly considered joining a team in better position to contend for a Super Bowl.

“Yes, I definitely thought about it to be honest with you,” Marino told Sports Seriously’s Mackenzie Salmon. “I played 17 years for the Dolphins and they were kind of going in a new direction with a new coach, and I had offers to go play other places and really thought about it, and maybe had a chance to win a championship like Matthew [Stafford] has done.”

But Marino said that ultimately "it just didn't feel right" to leave the Dolphins. He was content to stay a Dolphin for his entire career and believes that it worked out for the best.

“I thought about it for a long time; it just didn’t feel right,” Marino said. “I just decided I’ll just be a Dolphin for life and it’s worked out great. But I did, I will tell you that. I did think about that.”

Dan Marino found his greatest success early in his career. Between 1984 and 1986, Marino led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns three years in a row. He is the only quarterback that can boast beating the legendary 1985 Bears.

But Super Bowl success eluded Marino. After taking the Dolphins to the Super Bowl in 1984 and getting blown out by the San Francisco 49ers, Marino never led the Dolphins to another Super Bowl appearance and got blown out of his only other two AFC Championship Game appearance.

It's fun to speculate where Marino might rank on the mountain of NFL quarterbacks, but never winning a Super Bowl is one of the biggest contributing factors to him rarely being mentioned at the very top anymore.

Should Dan Marino have left the Dolphins at some point in his career?