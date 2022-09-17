Dan Marino Considered Leaving Dolphins For 2 Teams: Fans React

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Former quarterback Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, football fans learned that Dan Marino considered leaving the Miami Dolphins at one point in his career.

“Yes, I definitely thought about it to be honest with you,” Marino told Sports Seriously’s Mackenzie Salmon. “I played 17 years for the Dolphins and they were kind of going in a new direction with a new coach, and I had offers to go play other places and really thought about it, and maybe had a chance to win a championship like Matthew [Stafford] has done.”

Marino noted that the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers expressed interest in him. Steelers fans lamented the chance at having Marino on their team - twice.

"The Pitt one is one that really surprises me that he didn’t take. He would still be king of Miami either way," said one fan.

"YOU'RE TELLING ME WE HAD TWO CHANCES???" another Steelers fan said.

The Steelers fielded a number of competitive teams in the 1990's, but could have been a legitimate Super Bowl contender every year with Marino at the helm.