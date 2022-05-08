Dan Marino Involved In F1 Sunday: NFL World Reacts

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Former quarterback Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins looks on before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The NFL world was on full display during the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix race on Sunday afternoon.

Several NFL legends, from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes to Dan Marino, were on hand for the first-ever Formula 1 race in South Florida. It was a pretty fun afternoon.

Marino, a South Florida sports legend, was one of the primary characters in Sunday afternoon's racing festivities.

The former Miami Dolphins star handed out the winning trophy to Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Fans seemed to love it.

"This is the best pro sports moment of the year so far," one fan tweeted.

"God bless NFL helmets..." another fan added.

The helmet was signed by Marino, too.

There were some Marino jokes made, too.

Formula 1 has been taking off in the United States. Perhaps we'll see more NFL figures getting involved in the sport moving forward.

Perhaps it'll be a big year for the Dolphins, too...