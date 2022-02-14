Dan Marino Is Trending Following Joe Burrow’s Super Bowl Loss

After the Bengals fell to the Rams in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night, the football world immediately predicted Joe Burrow would return to the big game. How quickly fans forget how difficult it is to make the biggest game in American sports.

Dan Marino’s name is making the rounds on social media following Burrow’s Super Bowl loss. Marino, the NFL legend, made the Super Bowl in his second season, just like Burrow. He never returned.

Hopefully fate doesn’t prove to be the same for Burrow, who has a bright career ahead of him. But getting back to the Super Bowl is a tall task for young quarterbacks. That’s why when you get there you’d better win the game or it’ll haunt you for a long time.

“I see a lot of people saying Joe Burrow will definitely be back in the Super Bowl. So much of that is on the @Bengals to do right by him. It takes organizational commitment. Remember, Dan Marino went to the SB in his second year and never went back,” a fan tweeted.

“Dan Marino went to one SB then got shut out by Elway and Kelly. Joe Burrow is about to get 1983’d by Josh Allen,” another fan wrote.

“I remember when Dan Marino lost the Super Bowl in his second year but we all thought he would be back at some point. He never got back. I hope that doesn’t happen to Joe Burrow,” one fan said.

The odds aren’t in Joe Burrow’s favor. Then again, they weren’t in his favor at any point during the postseason.

Will Burrow return to the Super Bowl again before his career wraps up?