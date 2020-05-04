The Spun

Dan Marino Reacts To Death Of His Former Coach Don Shula

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino completes a pass.MIAMI, : Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino gets ready to throw a pass in first quarter action in Mimi's NFL season opener against the Indianapolis Colts 31 August at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL. Marino is starting his 15th year as Dolphins quarterback. AFP PHOTO/Rhona WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino has released a heartfelt statement on the passing of his former head coach, Don Shula.

Shula, the winningest head coach in NFL history, passed away on Monday morning. He was 90 years old. Shula was Marino’s head coach from 1983-95.

“Coach Shula – you will truly be missed! You embody the definition of “greatness.” You brought that winning attitude with you every day and made everyone around you better,” Marino wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you for always believing in me. You made me a better player and person. My thoughts & prayers are with the entire Shula family. Love you Coach!”

Marino played for the Dolphins from 1983-99. He and Shula led Miami to seven playoff appearances, including a Super Bowl loss in the 1984 season.

Both Shula and Marino are rightfully in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rest in peace, Don.

