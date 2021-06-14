Dan Marino Reacts To What He’s Seen From Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa had an up-and-down rookie season in Miami, but expectations are high for the second-year Dolphins quarterback.

Legendary NFL quarterback Dan Marino is a fan of what he’s seen from Tagovailoa so far. He believes the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has what it takes to lead the Dolphins deep into the postseason.

Marino told ESPN that he hopes Tagovailoa can lead the Dolphins to a Super Bowl title – something the Hall of Fame quarterback was unable to do during his time in Miami.

“I hope he does,” Marino said. “It would be awesome for everybody, wouldn’t it? The most important thing is to be yourself, be who you are and work your butt off. It’ll work out.”

Tagovailoa had an inconsistent-at-best rookie season, though it was far from a normal year.

“Now it’s just about him developing the relationship with the other players,” Marino said. “It’s been tough because he didn’t have OTAs last year, a lot of the summer camp or the chance to play in exhibition games. All those things delay you somewhat. I’ll tell you, he works his butt off. I’m really excited about him, his future and our future as a team.”

Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will look to make a jump to deep playoff contenders in 2021.

Miami is set to open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against New England.