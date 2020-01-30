Dan Marino Has A Simple Message For QB Patrick Mahomes

Dan Marino led the Miami Dolphins to a Super Bowl appearance in his second NFL season. The Dolphins fell to the 49ers, 38-16, in Super Bowl XIX. Marino would never make it back.

The legendary quarterback is considered to be one of the greatest players ever to never win a Super Bowl. Few would have predicted that Marino would have ended up with zero championships ahead of Super Bowl XIX.

The same is now being said of Patrick Mahomes. The young Chiefs quarterback will surely play in several more Super Bowls over the course of his career, right?

Maybe not. And no one knows that better than Marino. The Hall of Fame quarterback shared a simple message to Mahomes ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Take advantage of the opportunity,” Marino said on ESPN’s Golic & Wingo.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 on Sunday. The 24-year-old quarterback hopefully has a long future ahead of him in the NFL, but nothing – especially appearances in the Super Bowl – is guaranteed.

The MVP quarterback has to take Marino’s message to heart.

Kansas City and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on FOX.