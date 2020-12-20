Dan Mullen Getting Ripped For Questionable Late-Game Decision

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen is facing some major criticism for a questionable late-game decision on Saturday night.

The Gators are trailing the Crimson Tide, 52-46, on Saturday evening in the SEC Championship Game.

Florida has the ball, trailing by six points, with 16 seconds left on the clock. The Gators could have more time to work with if Dan Mullen held onto his timeouts.

Instead, Mullen used a timeout on a two-point conversion play, leaving his team with just one before a failed onside kick attempt. That appears to have been extremely costly.

Mullen is getting ripped for the decision.

Mullen burning a timeout there is inexcusable — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) December 20, 2020

Well, Mullen burned the timeout but the Gators got it. Trask scores and Florida trails Alabama 52-46 with 2:07 left and one timeout. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 20, 2020

“If Mullen doesn’t run the ball, actually run a hurry up offense and not waste a timeout for being slow….. they wouldn’t have to onside this kick…. very poor management. Just like end of half,” one fan added.

Nothing comes easy against Alabama, but it’s even more difficult when your time-management strategy is questionable.

With the win, Alabama will head into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. Florida, meanwhile, will likely learn its bowl game status on Sunday.