Dan Mullen Appears To Call Out Ohio State After Devastating Loss

Florida head coach Dan Mullen runs onto the field.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators looks on during warm ups prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It’s safe to say that Dan Mullen isn’t on board with Ohio State making the College Football Playoff with just six wins.

Florida probably fell out of College Football Playoff contention on Saturday night, as the Gators were upset at home by LSU.

Mullen’s team lost in devastating fashion. A terrible shoe-toss penalty kept LSU’s game-winning drive alive, ending with a crazy field goal. Florida managed to put itself in game-tying territory, but the Gators’ field goal attempt missed.

Florida is now 8-2 on the season. Even if the Gators beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, it’s difficult to imagine them jumping into the top four.

Ohio State, meanwhile, should lock up a berth with a win in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes will move to 6-0 on the year with a victory against Northwestern.

Mullen said postgame that maybe Florida should’ve played less games like other teams (a.k.a. Ohio State).

“I know we’ve played 10 games. I guess probably the best thing to do would’ve been to play less games. You seem to get rewarded for not playing this year,” he said.

You get rewarded for not losing.

It’s understandable that Mullen is frustrated, by the Gators have lost twice this season. At the end of the day, Florida had its opportunities.

The Gators just squandered a huge one on Saturday night.


