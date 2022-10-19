Dan Mullen Praying For Mississippi State Football Program Today

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Mississippi State Bulldogs takes the field with his team before the start of an NCAA football game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Davis Wade Stadium on October 21, 2017 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland.

Tributes have been pouring in following the tragic news. Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen was among those who sent his prayers to the Westmoreland family and Mississippi State football community.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Sam Westmoreland at Mississippi State. The loss of a teammate is something you hope to never experience. Our family sends prayers to his family, friends and the Mississippi State Football family," Mullen said in a statement on Twitter.

Mike Leach issued a statement earlier this afternoon.

"The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," he said. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

"The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time."

Our thoughts are with the Westmoreland family.