Dan Mullen Predicting Notable Upset On Championship Weekend

Dan Mullen has an interesting upset pick for Championship Weekend.

The former Florida Gators head coach is taking the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game.

After a 9-1 start to the season, the Tar Heels lost each of their last two games to close out the season — falling to Georgia Tech and NC State teams at home. Star quarterback Drake Maye finally started to slow down after a red-hot, Heisman-contending start to the season.

Despite North Carolina's recent struggles, Mullen believes Mack Brown's squad has what it takes to mount an upset over the top-10 Tigers.

Clemson has also played its way out of the College Football Playoff with some late-season struggles — dropping an upset loss to the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks in the final game of the regular season.

Clemson is currently listed as 7.5-point favorites over North Carolina. Tomorrow's game will kickoff at 8 p.m. ET in Charlotte.